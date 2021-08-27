Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 1,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $47.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

