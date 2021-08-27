Trustco Bank Corp N Y Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 4.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

