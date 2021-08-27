Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

ORCL opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

