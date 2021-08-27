Truist Securities Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $105.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $185.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.
Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,250. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.88. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78.
In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
