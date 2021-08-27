Truist Securities Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $105.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $185.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,250. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.88. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

