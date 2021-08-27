Truist Securities Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $198.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $178.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Shares of MAA opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

