Truepoint Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.54. 164,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

