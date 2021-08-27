Truepoint Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

VBR traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.96. 320,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,957. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

