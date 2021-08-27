Truepoint Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $187.15. The stock had a trading volume of 275,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,688. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.23.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.