Truepoint Inc. Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truepoint Inc. cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 0.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of CINF traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 338,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

