Truepoint Inc. Buys Shares of 2,612 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $372.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,854,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $375.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.