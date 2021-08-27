Truepoint Inc. Buys 225,674 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,343.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,674 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.25. 3,611,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

