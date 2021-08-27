Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

