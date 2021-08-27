Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 261,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

