Treat DAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $459,525.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $459,525.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $3.70 or 0.00007667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00128693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.13 or 0.99272378 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01015907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.42 or 0.06700871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

