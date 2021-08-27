TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TANNL opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

