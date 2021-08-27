Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.

NYSE TT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.11. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.