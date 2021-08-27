Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Traeger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

COOK stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

