Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 474 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $862.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

