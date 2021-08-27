Traders Buy High Volume of Arconic Call Options (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,311 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,461% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arconic by 51.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arconic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 11.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Arconic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73. Arconic has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

