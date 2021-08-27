Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $192.40. 589,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 813.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 62,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after buying an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

