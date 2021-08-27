Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Toto alerts:

Shares of Toto stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Toto has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $70.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.