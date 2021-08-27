Tornado Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $57.28 or 0.00120392 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $343,705.01 and $185,148.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00123886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00153376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,995.37 or 1.00870176 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.74 or 0.01039782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.14 or 0.06704609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

