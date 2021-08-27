TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.21

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.21 ($35.54) and traded as high as €31.80 ($37.41). TLG Immobilien shares last traded at €31.20 ($36.71), with a volume of 4,422 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77.

About TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

