TitanSwap Reaches Market Cap of $363.89 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $363.89 million and $12.48 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00014126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.12 or 0.00765218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

