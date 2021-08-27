Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.25. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 40,330 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark set a C$6.25 target price on Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.43. The company has a market cap of C$142.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.