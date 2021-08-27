Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.25. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 40,330 shares trading hands.
Separately, Cormark set a C$6.25 target price on Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.43. The company has a market cap of C$142.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18.
About Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR)
Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.
