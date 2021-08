Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Buys A$101,006.30 in Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) insider Matthew Carr bought 1,010,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$101,006.30 ($72,147.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.

Titan Minerals Company Profile

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company hold interest in its flagship property Dynasty Gold Project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in Loja Province in southern Ecuador. Titan Minerals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

