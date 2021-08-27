Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,836. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $656.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $3,881,253. Corporate insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

