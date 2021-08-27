Tiger King (TKING) Achieves Market Cap of $9.50 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $296,617.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 6,513.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

