Tidal Finance Tops One Day Volume of $229,658.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $229,658.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00763064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099899 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

