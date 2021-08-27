Thomas A. Gerke Sells 23,662 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas A. Gerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $14,408.80.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.82. 1,555,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

