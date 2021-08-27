Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $108.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00099987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00285801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

