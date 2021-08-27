The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 43,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.93. The firm has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

