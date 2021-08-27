The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.
NYSE:TD opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?
