The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

