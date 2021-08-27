The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.250-$8.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.25-8.65 EPS.

SJM opened at $123.92 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.