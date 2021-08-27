The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $123.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.