The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

HAIN stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

