The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAIN opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

