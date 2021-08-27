The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $20.50

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTZ. decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

