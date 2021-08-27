The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 26,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,115. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $939.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

