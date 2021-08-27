The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.
GPS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The Gap has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.
In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.
About The Gap
Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.
