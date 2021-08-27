The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,123. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

