The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $26.88. 442,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

