The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $383.00 at Berenberg Bank

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $327.00 to $383.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.35.

Shares of EL opened at $336.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.93. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $340.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 651,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

