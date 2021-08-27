The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $340.82. 869,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,393. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $341.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.93.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.35.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.