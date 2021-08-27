The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,091 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

