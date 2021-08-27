The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Caldwell Partners International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. The Caldwell Partners International has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Get The Caldwell Partners International alerts:

The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.