The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.91

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 27417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $23,903,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $918,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.