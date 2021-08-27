The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$87.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.19.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$82.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.39.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

