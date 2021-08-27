The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

