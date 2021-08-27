Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TSCDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 67,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

